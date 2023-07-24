‘Extreme hot weather protocol’ goes into effect on Wednesday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s “extreme hot weather protocol” goes into effect Wednesday morning, according to the governor.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that because the weather forecast over the next several days included temperatures that were expected to be very hot and humid, he directed the state’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

It’ll stay in effect through 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Channel 3′s meteorologists said the state may start a heat wave on Wednesday, and that the weather could approach heat advisory criteria on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s possible the temperatures could feel with the oppressive humidity close to or near 100 degrees,” said meteorologist Mike Slifer. “Approaching that potential for dangerous heat, it’s a good idea to stay hydrated, in the shade when you can both days and keep cool.”

The purpose of the state’s extreme weather protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions, Lamont’s office said. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief.

Lamont advised Connecticut residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the high temperatures. Cooling centers are opening statewide. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 211 or viewing the list online at 211ct.org.

“We’ve experienced a pretty warm summer so far, but it’s expected to get particularly hot this week, including during the evening hours,” Lamont said. “Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 211 or visiting 211ct.org.”

Keep tabs on the forecast with the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Download the WFSB Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.