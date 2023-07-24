Summer Escapes
Farmington River Tubing hopes to be back out on the water later this week

Farmington River Tubing (file)
Farmington River Tubing (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Water levels on the Farmington River may be safe enough for tubing later this week.

Farmington River Tubing posted on Monday that it hoped to be back on the river by Thursday.

“It looks like they’ll reach their desired elevation in the reservoir this Wednesday and should be adjusting the water release Thursday morning,” the recreation business posted to social media. “We’re going to plan on reopening Thursday, but check back here or call in the morning to check on conditions and hours.”

It asked customers to call 860-693-6465 to check on updated conditions and daily hours.

Water levels reached dangerous heights and currents after storms dumped several inches of rain across the state and to the north.

Crews had to dump water from the Colebrook Reservoir into the Farmington River for elevation control.

Recreational activities on a number of the state’s rivers were halted until conditions returned to safer levels.

