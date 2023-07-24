Fire department on scene for person who fell out of hot air balloon
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Guilford Fire Department says they have crews on scene for a report of a person who fell out of a hot air balloon.
Guilford was hosting a balloon and laser show tonight at the Guilford Fairgrounds.
There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time.
