Fire department on scene for person who fell out of hot air balloon

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Guilford Fire Department says they have crews on scene for a report of a person who fell out of a hot air balloon.

Guilford was hosting a balloon and laser show tonight at the Guilford Fairgrounds.

There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

