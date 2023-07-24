Gov. commissions independent review of falsified state police tickets

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor commissioned an independent review of falsified records in a state police ticket scandal.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that, based on a recent audit that revealed a troubling number of erroneous records in the Connecticut State Police records management system and the State of Connecticut’s traffic stop racial profiling database, he is commissioned an independent review to figure out how and why the misconduct occurred, why it went undetected for so many years, and what reforms should be implemented to ensure that such misconduct does not reoccur.

Lamont said the review will also determine whether changes to the IT platforms or training materials could prevent mistaken entries.

Lamont’s office engaged former U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly, an attorney at Finn Dixon and Herling LLP, to conduct the investigation.

“I have ordered a comprehensive and independent investigation of possible misconduct by the Connecticut State Police based on the information brought to light by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project,” Lamont said. “I have great faith in the overwhelming majority of our troopers, and to protect public confidence in them we must get to the bottom of this and learn how it happened, why it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again. I am glad that someone with Deirdre Daly’s experience and credibility has agreed to undertake this important work.”

Daly and her team will interview troopers, constables, and others who may have relevant information.

“It is critical that Connecticut residents have trust in the State Police, just as it is critical that troopers earn that trust each and every day,” said James Rovella, commissioner, Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. “I am confident that this investigation and the resulting recommendations will make good on our commitment to building trust between law enforcement personnel and the local communities in which they serve.”

“I have issued an order [Monday] to all state troopers instructing them to cooperate with the investigation and come forth with relevant information,” said Col. Stavros Mellekas, Connecticut State Police. “The Connecticut State Police takes this matter very seriously and we have already instituted several reforms based on the recently released audit. We look forward to continuing that work. We welcome this investigation and will cooperate fully.”

The investigation team informed Lamont that it anticipates its review will take at least 3 to 6 months to complete. Given that the investigation is in its infancy, an exact time frame could not be given. The team said the timing of the investigation is largely dependent on how many people will need to be interviewed and how cooperative the witnesses will be during the interview process.

Connecticut maintains one of the nation’s most robust racial profiling data collection and analysis programs, Lamont’s office said.

However, the recent audit by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project found that members of the Connecticut State Police overreported at least 26,000 racial profiling records, 3.2 percent, between 2014 to 2021 and underreported at least 16,000 records, 2.4 percent, from 2015 to 2021. Although the total number of erroneous records and troopers with significant discrepancies declined each year, the report found that some troopers continued to have a significant number of over and underreported records as late as at least 2021.

One trooper was suspended last week for submitting 1,000 tickets where he listed many drivers as “Native American” though most were from other ethnicities.

The investigation’s recommendations will augment seven reforms recommended by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project, which the Connecticut State Police have implemented or are in the process of implementing.

Anyone wishing to contact Daly about the investigation may do so confidentially by filling out the form online at fdh.com/confidentialform or calling 800-711-6348.

