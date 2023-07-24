Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hartford Democratic Town Committee endorses Arulampalam for mayor

Arunan Arulampalam was endorsed for mayor by the Hartford Democratic Town Committee.
Arunan Arulampalam was endorsed for mayor by the Hartford Democratic Town Committee.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Democratic Town Committee voted to endorse candidate Arunan Arulampalam for Hartford mayor on Monday evening.

Arulampalam served as a chief executive of the Hartford Land Bank and is also a former Lamont administration official.

He defeated better-known, veteran Democrats such as Sen. John Fonfara and former Sen. Eric Coleman to win the endorsement.

Luke Bronin had previously announced he would not seek re-election in November 2022.

Arulampalam is married to Rev. Liza Arulampalam, a pastor at the Center Church in Hartford.

The next mayor will be the city’s fourth since it acted to dismantle a council-manager form of government in place since the 1940s.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
The following is a technical discussion written by Ch. 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat later this week
A restaurant in Plainville permanently closes
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after collision on I-91 South

Latest News

Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Hartford police launch homicide investigation on Russ Street
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
First responder struck by vehicle in Bolton
The following is a technical discussion written by Ch. 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat later this week
Many car insurance companies are limiting who they will sell polices to.
Car insurance companies limit to whom they sell policies