Hartford Democratic Town Committee endorses Arulampalam for mayor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Democratic Town Committee voted to endorse candidate Arunan Arulampalam for Hartford mayor on Monday evening.

Arulampalam served as a chief executive of the Hartford Land Bank and is also a former Lamont administration official.

He defeated better-known, veteran Democrats such as Sen. John Fonfara and former Sen. Eric Coleman to win the endorsement.

Luke Bronin had previously announced he would not seek re-election in November 2022.

Arulampalam is married to Rev. Liza Arulampalam, a pastor at the Center Church in Hartford.

The next mayor will be the city’s fourth since it acted to dismantle a council-manager form of government in place since the 1940s.

