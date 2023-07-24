New Haven Police investigating stabbing at soup kitchen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are investigating a stabbing on State Street.

Police say the incident occurred at a soup kitchen at 266 State Street.

Police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police say witnesses were interviewed, and surveillance footage of the incident was collected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

