Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bolton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Bolton on Monday night.
State police Troop K was notified of the collision in the area of Rt. 44 and Quarry Road at approximately 5:49 p.m.
EMS responded and one patient was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway remains open at this time according to state police.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated once new information is available.
