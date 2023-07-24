Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Bolton on Monday night.

State police Troop K was notified of the collision in the area of Rt. 44 and Quarry Road at approximately 5:49 p.m.

EMS responded and one patient was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway remains open at this time according to state police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once new information is available.

