Police find 45 shell casings where a victim was shot

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police investigated the area of Sherman Parkway and Bassett Street for reports of 23 gunshots.

They responded to this incident on Sunday at approximately 11:13 p.m., and upon arrival they established a one-block crime scene.

Shortly after, a gunshot victim was driven to the Hospital of Saint Raphael’s campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital in a silver four-door sedan.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

From the scene, they located approximately 45 spent shell casings; police also canvassed the area for witnesses and video evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

