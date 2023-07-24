Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police find 45 shell casings where a victim was shot

(WCAX)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police investigated the area of Sherman Parkway and Bassett Street for reports of 23 gunshots.

They responded to this incident on Sunday at approximately 11:13 p.m., and upon arrival they established a one-block crime scene.

Shortly after, a gunshot victim was driven to the Hospital of Saint Raphael’s campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital in a silver four-door sedan.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

From the scene, they located approximately 45 spent shell casings; police also canvassed the area for witnesses and video evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday July 24. Here is the 6 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Sizzling Heat and Humidity Later This Week
A restaurant in Plainville permanently closes
The Red River Balloon Rally is scheduled for July 14 and 15, 2023.
Fire department on scene for person who fell out of hot air balloon
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

East Hartford Police say they are investigating a shooting on Burnside Ave.
Man dead from shooting in East Hartford
2023’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems
Best & Worst School Systems: Where CT ranks?
State's criminal justice department unveils 'Moving Justice Forward' report
The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window