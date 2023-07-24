Summer Escapes
Serious injuries reported in Preston Route 2A crash

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed part of Route 2A in Preston on Monday afternoon.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported.

Troopers said that around 2:35 p.m., they responded to a crash in the area of Harris Fuller Road.

The Department of Transportation was said to be on the scene to help with the road closure.

State police warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

