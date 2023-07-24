Serious injuries reported in Preston Route 2A crash

PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed part of Route 2A in Preston on Monday afternoon.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported.

Troopers said that around 2:35 p.m., they responded to a crash in the area of Harris Fuller Road.

The Department of Transportation was said to be on the scene to help with the road closure.

State police warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

