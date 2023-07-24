Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
Forecast for Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat later this week
A restaurant in Plainville permanently closes
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after collision on I-91 South

Latest News

FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game...
Florida A&M lifts ban on football activities as school investigates rap video shot in locker room
Tens of millions of Americans are struggling to stay cool during this unrelenting heat wave.
Unrelenting heat wave continues to shatter records
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Many car insurance companies are limiting who they will sell polices to.
Car insurance companies limit to whom they sell policies
Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu