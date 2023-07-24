Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help

The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees.(Source: Crook County Sheriff's Office, KATU via CNN)
By KATU Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KATU) - An Oregon driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees. She didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

Deputies with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office were called out on reports of a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road near Prineville. They found a Lexus SUV in a dry creek bed, but no one was inside.

Shoe prints led away from the car, so deputies used a drone to search the area. The sound of the drone “awakened” a 44-year-old woman, who was the SUV’s driver, sleeping under a nearby tree.

The driver told deputies she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. She got herself out of the SUV but didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say they found a large bottle of alcohol near where the driver had been sleeping, but they did not have probable cause for a driving under the influence charge.

Copyright 2023 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday July 24. Here is the 6 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Sizzling Heat and Humidity Later This Week
A restaurant in Plainville permanently closes
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after collision on I-91 South

Latest News

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
Hundreds of toads cover road
East Hartford Police say they are investigating a shooting on Burnside Ave.
East Hartford Police investigating shooting on Burnside Ave
FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border