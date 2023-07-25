Summer Escapes
2 firefighters taken to hospital for heat-related issues during Waterbury house fire

Fire truck sirens generic
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a house fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief John Perugini, they arrived at 49 Hillside Ave. around 5:30 a.m.

The first crews on the scene reported heavy flames out of the second floor that had extended up the rear to the attic.

Perugini described the home as boarded up and vacant.

However, he said firefighters had issues when they arrived. The stairs to the third floor had burned away, so they had difficulty getting to the attic area. They ended up having to use an aerial ladder.

Perugini also said the increasing heat and humidity added to the challenge. A few firefighters experienced heat-related illnesses. Two were taken to a hospital for treatment. However, all of them appeared to be ok.

The deputy fire chief said the fire appeared to have started in the basement and extended to all three floors.

There’s no word on a cause.

