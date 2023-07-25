27 people treated following chemical spill at company in Berlin

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A chemical spill at an aerospace parts company in Berlin led to 27 people needing treatment.

Berlin police said emergency crews were sent to TigHitco on Brickyard Lane around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, the building had been evacuated and a number of employees were complaining of minor effects related to the chemical spill,” police said in a news release.

Emergency medical personnel transported five people to the hospital as a precaution, and 22 employees were treated on the scene but did not need further medical care.

“It was determined that a machine had malfunctioned causing a minor chemical spill,” police said.

The fire marshal and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were on the scene and evaluated the situation. A crew was called to clean up the spill.

“There is no danger to the public and the minor spill was contained within the building in the area of the machine,” police said.

There were a total of about 150 employees working at the time. All of them were released for the rest of the day while the spill was remediated.

