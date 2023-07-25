Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The brother of a late troubled football star has been arrested for a fourth time this year, this time after police were concerned about him planning school shootings.

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez appeared to be planning shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University, arrest documents showed.

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police. (Bristol police)

He was charged with threatening, the Department of Correction listed.

According to an arrest warrant, Bristol police said several people came forward this month to claim that DJ Hernandez acted erratically.

Take a look at the warrant below:

One person told police that “Dennis is extremely sick and that his mental health is continuing to deteriorate.”

An ex-girlfriend told Bristol police that he actually drove to the campuses of UConn and Brown to “map the schools out.” She surmised that he did that because he was planning to do a “school shooting.” She said he actually went into a number of classrooms and buildings on the Storrs campus.

Dennis said that ‘he has a bullet for everyone...’

Police said they were made aware of other threatening texts that referenced UConn. They were sent to the ex-girlfriend and a family member, the warrant said.

UConn program is going to pay unless I have a package deal and I get my estate and every single thing I have worked for. The coaches and university officials want to be selfish and selective about [expletive], well I am too. Very. They are going to get surprised. Love you, I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything and I don’t give a [expletive] who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for [years] now and now its others peoples turn. I’m prepared to give my life so if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always. Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.

Police said DJ Hernandez made posts with threatening language to social media as well, mostly about about people who wronged him.

‘Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies to pay up front.’

Investigators said that based on the information they uncovered, it became apparent that DJ Hernandez was gravely disabled and a danger to society.

Bristol police said they found him at a home. A large police presence was called in because of his history of fleeing on foot.

They said DJ Hernandez left the home, walked around the back of the building, and yelled to officers to shoot him.” They also said he disregarded multiple commands.

Police ultimately used a Taser to subdue him.

DJ Hernandez was take to a hospital, where police said he continued to make threats. They said he threatened to kill anyone who profited off his brother.

Once released from the hospital, he was held on a $250,000 bond at the Bristol Police Department.

DJ Hernandez was first arrested back in May when he led police on a pursuit.

He was arrested a second time just days later when he threw a bag with a brick and hand-written note at ESPN’s campus in Bristol.

Earlier this month, he missed a court date for the ESPN campus incident, which led to the third arrest.

DJ Hernandez is the brother of Aaron Hernandez, a Bristol-native who played for the New England Patriots and was convicted of murder. Aaron Hernandez later killed himself in prison.

