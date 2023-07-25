Blasting to intermittently close I-95 in East Lyme starting next week

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Ledge blasting will lead to intermittent closures on Interstate 95 in East Lyme next week.

The state Department of Transportation said the northbound and southbound sides of I-95 will be closed on an off starting Aug. 1.

The blasting is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday for a period of 6 to 8 weeks. It will not happen on Fridays.

“As a result, I-95 northbound and southbound will be closed twice a day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for 15 minutes for each blast,” the I-95 East Lyme Project announced.

Drivers can sign up for text message alerts of blasting operations on the project website, i-95eastlyme.com.

“Please know that every effort will be made to keep the these temporary highway closures to the shortest duration possible,” the project said on its website.

The DOT noted that the start of this closure could change based on weather or other factors.

Detours included:

I-95 north: Take Exit 74 and continue on Route 161 north (which turns into Route 1), turn left on to Cross Road, turn left on to Waterford Parkway, and take entrance ramp back on to I-95 north.

I-95 south: Take Exit 75, follow Route 1 to Route 161 south to access the I-95 southbound entrance ramp.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

