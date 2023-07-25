Crews put out fire in downtown Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Crews put out a fire at a building in downtown Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary said the fire was at 111 Bank Street.

Crews extinguished the flames quickly, according to the mayor.

Firefighters on scene of fire at 111 Bank Street in Waterbury. (WFSB)

“Kirk Mariolis, the building’s new owner, said that renovation work was being done on the roof of the former Tony’s Men’s Shop when the blaze began,” O’Leary said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was out within minutes, said the mayor.

Crews are responding to a fire on Bank Street. (Bob Munro)

