Flooding causes partial road closures in Enfield
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Several roads are partially closed in Enfield Tuesday evening because of flooding.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said the following roads are shut down:
- Area of the senior center on Elm Street
- Moody Road at North Maple Street
- Freshwater Boulevard at Cranbrook Boulevard
- Pearl Street at Asnuntuck Street
- Enfield Square
- Freshwater Boulevard at Stateline Plaza
Hartford County is under a Flash Flood Warning.
