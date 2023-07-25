Flooding causes partial road closures in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Several roads are partially closed in Enfield Tuesday evening because of flooding.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said the following roads are shut down:

Area of the senior center on Elm Street

Moody Road at North Maple Street

Freshwater Boulevard at Cranbrook Boulevard

Pearl Street at Asnuntuck Street

Enfield Square

Freshwater Boulevard at Stateline Plaza

Hartford County is under a Flash Flood Warning.

