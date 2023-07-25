Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Flooding causes partial road closures in Enfield

Flooding on Cranbrook Blvd in Enfield
Flooding on Cranbrook Blvd in Enfield(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Several roads are partially closed in Enfield Tuesday evening because of flooding.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said the following roads are shut down:

  • Area of the senior center on Elm Street
  • Moody Road at North Maple Street
  • Freshwater Boulevard at Cranbrook Boulevard
  • Pearl Street at Asnuntuck Street
  • Enfield Square
  • Freshwater Boulevard at Stateline Plaza

Hartford County is under a Flash Flood Warning.

Watch the latest forecast HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking strong storms that are moving through CT. High heat and...
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat & storms later this week
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment

Latest News

GREAT KIDS: Childhood lesson to help others comes full circle in senior project
GREAT KIDS: Childhood lesson to help others comes full circle in senior project
3-year-old's death under investigation at New Haven home
3-year-old's death under investigation at New Haven home
Crews battle fire on Bank Street in Waterbury
Crews battle fire on Bank Street in Waterbury
Part of I-95 to be shut down for construction
Part of I-95 to be shut down for construction