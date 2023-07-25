GREAT KIDS: Childhood lesson to help others comes full circle in senior project

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A North Stonington graduate took a lesson he learned from his senior project that taught him to help others.

As a child, Ethan Sweet loved going to the soup kitchen with his grandmother.

“Every other week, I would go up to my Me-Me’s house and sleep there for the weekend and would have me come to the soup kitchen to help her,” said Ethan. “I just loved doing it because I got all the attention from the old ladies.”

That childhood memory, serving and helping, stuck with him that when it came to his senior project Ethan knew exactly what he wanted to do.

Ethan wanted to fill up a U-Haul for North Stonington food pantry.

He got the U-Haul and solicited help from the surrounding communities to fill it up with food.

Ethan sat at the U-Haul in between school, so he wouldn’t miss a single donation.

“I sat out there from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. every day Monday through Saturday for 2 weeks,” said Ethan.

He journaled the whole time and learned about food scarcity and hunger.

Ethan said, “some people can be in need and you won’t even know.”

He filled up the U-Haul 3-times, and delivered the donations to a local food bank.

Now, Ethan plans to take it to the next level from serving his community to enlisting in the Marines this fall, to serve his country.

Ethan’s mom AnnMarie Sweet expressed her expressed her pride and fear for her son.

“I’m proud and scared. It’s his choice,” said AnnMarie. “He wears his heart on his sleeve. He really does.”

A senior project, that focused on serving and helping others reinforced this high school grad’s life-long lesson.

Ethan said, “it’s always good to help others and people should do it a lot more often.”

