Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Stratford

Roderick Ricketts.
Roderick Ricketts.(Stratford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Stratford man was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to police.

In June, a woman told Stratford police she was sexually assaulted by 44-year-old Roderick Ricketts.

The woman told police Ricketts inappropriately touched her in mid-June, authorities said.

After an investigation, police were granted a warrant for Ricketts’ arrest.

He was charged with sexual assault fourth-degree.

Ricketts turned himself in to police on July 20. He posted bond and was released.

Police said Ricketts is due in court on July 31.

