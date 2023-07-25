Meriden bus drivers plan to strike in August

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It may be harder for students in Meriden to get to school on the first day.

The city’s bus drivers are planning to strike on the first day of school if their demands aren’t met by the bus company.

According to the bus driver’s union, there are 45 drivers in the city of Meriden and all are willing to strike beginning on August 31st.

August 31st is the first scheduled school day in Meriden for this upcoming school year.

Teamsters Local 671 represent all bus drivers for Meriden Public Schools.

The buses are owned by New Britain Transportation.

Teamster Principal Officer Anthony Lepore calls the NBT deal the worst contract he’s ever seen, stating, “It gives the drivers very little security, no benefits, and that’s why we’re taking a strike vote.”

Now parents like Roxanna Ulmos are thinking of back-up plans in case their children don’t have a bus driver on the first day of school, “Oh, I don’t know I need to figure it out. If you don’t have anyone to send or bring your kids that’s crazy.”

Lepore tells Eyewitness News that drivers cite low wages, no paid holidays, and lack of salary increases as reasoning for the strike.

He said current hires start between 17 and 18 dollars an hour and it takes nearly 25 years to make the top rate of around 25 an hour.

“That is a disgrace in any industry. That is lower than any standard we’ve set in Connecticut, New England, or anywhere across the country.”

Eyewitness News spoke with a Meriden bus driver who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

She says they’re already short-staffed by more than 10 drivers: “My 20-minute bus route is now 40 minutes.”

The bus driver claims that negotiations have been ongoing since late May, but the raises they offer aren’t enough.

“They’re not budging on the negotiations and they’ve offered us something very small and it’s not going to make a change in any of our lives”.

Ch. 3 reached out to Meriden Board of Education President Rob Kosienski, and asked what would happen if the drivers decide to go on strike, and he shared, “We only have one contract for transportation and that is with NBT. We’re hopeful that it could be resolved before the beginning of the school year”.

New Britain Transportation did not return calls on Monday evening.

