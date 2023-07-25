Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found

Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help. (Source: WRAL/DOROTHY BROWER/CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG POLICE DEPT/CNN)
By WRAL staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - The poster says Allicia Watts has been missing since July 16, but her friends say what’s missing most is her smile and outgoing personality.

“In any project she was a part of, she gave it her all,” said Dorothy Brower, a family friend. “She has a tremendously big heart.”

Watts was last seen traveling to Charlotte in her black 2023 Mercedes SUV with her boyfriend James Dunmore. The black SUV and Watts’ cellphone have since been located, officials said.

Authorities are using the GPS from the vehicle and phone to develop a timeline of travel in hopes of finding her.

Watts was involved in several organizations in Moore County, and she has a thriving business that provides mental health care in the community.

Her closest friends said there is no way she would go away for the weekend and not keep in touch.

“As far as touching base with memberships at the organizations that she’s with, she’s very accountable. There’s no way that she would have gone somewhere and not communicated even while she was gone with some of her close buddies,” Brower said.

Dunmore is being questioned by authorities but has not been charged with any crimes.

Meanwhile, family and friends are praying for Watts’ safe return.

“I speak of her in the present and not in the past because this young lady has everything to live for, and we need her,” Brower said.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
Weather Tuesday night - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat & storms later this week
East Hartford Police say they are investigating a shooting on Burnside Ave.
Man dead from shooting in East Hartford
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder suicide in Hartford apartment

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday,...
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child.
WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid
State police released surveillance photos of a man they said stole a pickup truck from the...
State police seek man who stole pickup truck from Hartford Armory lot