New program kicks off in Old Lyme to clean up Sound View Beach

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new program in Old Lyme to help clean up Sound View Beach!

It comes at a perfect time as debris washing ashore from the recent flooding is cluttering the beach.

The process is simpler than one would think.

After getting a basket like ones found in the supermarket and along the beach then fill it with anything such as debris, garbage, litter, etc.

Once the basket is full, bring it up to the trash and dump it all out and return the basket.

Thomas Larson is the owner of “Just Dump It” garbage services in Old Lyme.

“Come on guys let’s go pick up some trash,” said Larson.

He’s committed to cleaning up not just around town but also on the beach.

“Our environment has so much plastic, so many microplastics in the water, there’s always trash up and down the beach,” said Larson.

The idea for the program came from something similar Larson saw on vacation in South Carolina where he and his family spent some time picking up litter.

Larson said, “they loved it and so I said let’s bring this back to the town of Old Lyme”

Right now, sound view beach has four baskets for pick-up.

Originally designed for litter, they’re doubling up purpose.

As the town cleans up from all the debris washing ashore so are residents.

“Normally it just looks like all rocks and shells up there,” said 10-year-old Nicholas Halsted.

“Now, there’s all pieces of wood and debris.”

For now, there’s just four baskets but if all goes well there will be more to make Connecticut beaches cleaner for everyone.

“At every beach entrance at the end of each street, the goal is to put one there and maybe if it works out we can do it all up and down the shoreline,” said Larson.

