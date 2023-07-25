New York man arrested for driving stolen vehicle in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ledyard police arrested a New York man after driving a stolen vehicle down Route 117 Monday.

Groton Town police notified Ledyard police dispatch of a possible stolen vehicle driving towards Ledyard Center around 3:35 p.m.

Groton Town police alerted dispatch after the vehicle was spotted on a FLOCK camera system.

The stolen vehicle was reportedly a 2017 Toyota Highlander with New York registration KJB7957.

A Ledyard officer stopped the vehicle in the Holdridge True Value parking lot.

The officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen and the driver was identified as Omar Hernandez by his New York driver’s license.

26-year-old Hernandez was charged with larceny in the second degree.

He is currently held on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on August 25.

