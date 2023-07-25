Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigate death of 3-year-old at New Haven home

3-year-old's death under investigation at New Haven home
By Evan Sobol and Matt McFarland
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child at a New Haven home Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is underway on 122 Davenport Ave.

Firefighters were called to the home for an unresponsive child. City officials said they worked hard to save the 3-year-old, but the child died.

Several officers and detectives are at the home. Crime tape is surrounding the multi-family home.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
severe thunderstorm watch - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat & storms later this week
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment

Latest News

3-year-old's death under investigation at New Haven home
3-year-old's death under investigation at New Haven home
Crews battle fire on Bank Street in Waterbury
Crews battle fire on Bank Street in Waterbury
DJ Hernandez arrested for planning shootings at UConn, Brown
DJ Hernandez arrested for planning shootings at UConn, Brown
Air conditioner
‘Extreme hot weather protocol’ goes into effect on Wednesday