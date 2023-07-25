Police investigate death of 3-year-old at New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child at a New Haven home Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is underway on 122 Davenport Ave.

Firefighters were called to the home for an unresponsive child. City officials said they worked hard to save the 3-year-old, but the child died.

Several officers and detectives are at the home. Crime tape is surrounding the multi-family home.

No further information was available.

