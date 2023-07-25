Report shows how opioid epidemic is affecting Connecticut children

(WFSB) - Connecticut children are dying and some of their deaths were preventable, according to a new report released today by the Office of the Child Advocate.

Most of the children who died were under a year old.

The opioid epidemic is affecting infants, and for the first time the Office of the Child Advocate is documenting how many children have died.

“Could be something on the kitchen counter, could be something that was used with water to make formula, spoons that were used,” said Sarah Egan, with the Office of the Child Advocate.

Egan said even trace amounts of fentanyl can be lethal.

Eight children between the ages of four weeks and 27 months died from fentanyl intoxication.

“The drive to breath is taken away so they just stop breathing. The blood pressure drops, the breathing stops and that’s it,” said Dr. John Brancato with Connecticut Children’s.

Brancato has helped save infants who have ingested opioids.

The report found 97 children under three years old died during a 3.5-year period from non-natural causes.

Eighty-five of those children were under 12 months, 50-percent were Black or Hispanic, and 81-percent were enrolled in Medicaid.

“The vast majority of these infants die in environments that are unsafe sleep environments,” Egan said.

This week a Hartford toddler died after falling from a window. Police found dirt, insects and feces in the apartment.

The report also found 26-percent of the children lived in families where the Department of Children and Families (DCF) had cases.

“About 70-percent of the cases that we are involved with involve some form of substance abuse or misuse,” said DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes.

Dorantes said they have taken steps.

When they meet with families, they create more awareness to the dangers of drugs and the importance of safe storage.

Dorantes said it has made a difference but more needs to be done.

