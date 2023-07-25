Summer Escapes
State police seek man who stole pickup truck from Hartford Armory lot

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released surveillance photos of a man they believe stole a vehicle from the Hartford Armory parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to the lot on Broad Street around 4 p.m.

State police released surveillance photos of a man they said stole a pickup truck from the Hartford Armory parking lot on July 24.(Connecticut State Police)

“Security camera footage in the area depicted an individual entering a blue, 2012 four-door Ford F-150, displaying the Connecticut registration plate ‘DOGTAG,’ and driving it out of the parking area onto Capitol Avenue,” they told Channel 3.

Troopers described the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old with short dark hair, a full beard and moustache, and wearing a yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

The suspect was described as a male, between 30-40 years old, with short dark hair and a full beard and moustache, wearing a yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.(Connecticut State Police)

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 860-534-1000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

