State police seek man who stole pickup truck from Hartford Armory lot

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released surveillance photos of a man they believe stole a vehicle from the Hartford Armory parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to the lot on Broad Street around 4 p.m.

“Security camera footage in the area depicted an individual entering a blue, 2012 four-door Ford F-150, displaying the Connecticut registration plate ‘DOGTAG,’ and driving it out of the parking area onto Capitol Avenue,” they told Channel 3.

Troopers described the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old with short dark hair, a full beard and moustache, and wearing a yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 860-534-1000.

