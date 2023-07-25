State police seek man who stole pickup truck from Hartford Armory lot
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released surveillance photos of a man they believe stole a vehicle from the Hartford Armory parking lot on Monday afternoon.
Troopers said they responded to the lot on Broad Street around 4 p.m.
“Security camera footage in the area depicted an individual entering a blue, 2012 four-door Ford F-150, displaying the Connecticut registration plate ‘DOGTAG,’ and driving it out of the parking area onto Capitol Avenue,” they told Channel 3.
Troopers described the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old with short dark hair, a full beard and moustache, and wearing a yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.
Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 860-534-1000.
