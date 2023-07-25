Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall

Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.(Chester Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny deer named Paolo was recently born at Chester Zoo in England.

The rare southern Pudu fawn weighed only 2 pounds at birth and stood a little more than 6 inches tall.

He’s only expected to grow another foot in total. Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Paolo is part of a conservation breeding program to protect the near-threatened species.

According to the zoo, the population of these tiny deer in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina has declined due to the loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
severe thunderstorm watch - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat & storms later this week
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment
East Hartford Police say they are investigating a shooting on Burnside Ave.
Man dead from shooting in East Hartford

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act,...
New Biden rule would make government websites and apps more accessible to people with disabilities
severe thunderstorm watch - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An alert for dangerous heat & storms later this week
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured
Biden discusses importance of history