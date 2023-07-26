14-year-old faces charges for robbery outside Price Rite

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old was issued a juvenile summons after he allegedly robbed a woman outside Price Rite in Hamden last week.

Officers responded to the Price Rite at 1869 Dixwell Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on July 19 after receiving reports of a street robbery.

A woman stated that she was walking toward Price Rite last Wednesday, when a black-colored vehicle approached her from behind.

The victim stated that the driver of the vehicle, a young male, reached out and grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

A short time later, the suspect attempted to use one of the woman’s stolen credit cards at a store in Hamden.

The responding officer was able to respond to the store and obtain photographs of the suspects.

During the course of the investigation, and with the assistance of the New Haven Police Department, a license plate number was successfully obtained for the suspect vehicle.

Hamden police detectives assumed responsibility for the investigation and were assisted by Fairfield Police Department in identifying the suspects.

The male juvenile was issued a summons and was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in the 2nd degree, larceny in the 2nd degree, and credit card theft.

The 14-year-old juvenile was given a court date of July 31, 2023 at New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters.

An investigation into the incident remains active and open, according to Hamden police.

