2-year-old who fell from window was living in “horrendous” conditions, report shows

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A police report revealed disturbing new details about a tragic case in Hartford.

A 2-year-old boy died after falling from the window of an apartment complex over the weekend.

The incident report from Hartford police states that conditions inside that home were filthy and horrendous.

“I’m just hurt by the whole situation. Of the baby dying, how he fell out the window,” said Evelyn Dukes of Hartford.

Like many others in the community, Dukes is heartbroken over the tragedy that unfolded at a Capitol Avenue apartment over the weekend.

“I just felt really bad for the family. I had to go out and do something. At least light a candle and pay my respects to the child,” Dukes said.

A memorial with candles is growing where the tragedy happened.

The boy’s skull fractured, and he died at the hospital two days after the fall.

“It takes a second. You turn your head, anything can happen. Gotta be very vigilant,” said Dukes.

Five kids between the ages of 2 and 12 were left in the apartment without any adult supervision.

The children’s mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank was arrested over the weekend and charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a child.

The police report states Frank said she left the toddler along with his four other siblings at home while she went to the store to get food and diapers.

Conditions inside the apartment unit were abysmal and cluttered.

There were swarms of insects, food covered in mold, filth and garbage on the floors, and soiled clothing.

A neighbor told police the children were consistently left home alone without parents.

“It’s collectively all of our public and private responsibilities to make sure that kids are safe and that parents are supported,” said Vannessa Dorantes, Commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Dorantes said resources are available for those who need help.

“I think it’s also important to let people know that if you contact our careline, you can remain anonymous. The vast majority of time when a social worker comes out and assess a situation, it’s to connect families to needed resources and not to remove children,” Dorantes said.

DCF has a 24-hour careline at 1-800-842-2288.

The mother is due in court August 3.

Detectives will confirm with the court if there are upgraded charges at her arraignment, because the baby died.

The Office of the Child Advocate released a statement on boy’s death:

The Office of the Child Advocate is reviewing circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the 2 year old boy in Hartford this week. OCA’s review will include an examination of the role of publicly funded state and local agencies with this child and his family, as well as a review of the conditions of the home and safety of the environment at the time this little boy died. OCA extends deep condolences to all who love this child and mourn his passing.

