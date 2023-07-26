Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Body of Georgia soldier missing in Korean War identified 7 decades later

James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently...
James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently identified.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - It’s been about seven decades since then 19-year-old James Wilkinson was presumed dead in Korea during the Korean War. But now, his body has been identified — and his remains are coming home to Georgia.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Wednesday that Wilkinson, who was a first sergeant in the U.S. Army, was accounted for on Dec. 5. He was originally reported mission in action along the Naktong River in September 1950 and presumed dead in 1953, according to a statement from the accounting agency.

In 1951, the Army started to excavate remains from the area’s United Nations Military Cemetery Tanggok — including Unknown X-1588. After being inspected and declared unidentifiable, the body was re-buried with others in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Then in 2018, the accounting agency dug up more than 600 bodies from the burial site in hopes of identifying them. Scientists used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to determine that the remains are Wilkinson’s.

He will be buried in Barrow County on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment as city sees uptick in crime
heat advisory for Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

Latest News

FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19,...
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Judge rejects a defense request to exhume the body of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s father
Sofia Rodriguez-Rivera.
Meriden police seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua...
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison