Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market

GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is bringing one of its electric vehicles back to the market.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced plans to introduce a model of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, but GM did not share a timeline for the new release and left out specific details about the next-generation Bolt.

The company said the new electric vehicle model will feature the latest in GM’s flexible electric vehicle architecture called Ultium.

GM has said that the Ultium battery technology will be the basis of its future vehicles.

This announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

At the time, the carmaker noted the popular EV model did not use the Ultium platform, unlike its other newer EV vehicles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment as city sees uptick in crime
Thursday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

Latest News

A California man said an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera
Air conditioner
‘Extreme hot weather protocol’ goes into effect today
Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before blowing out windows, police say
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise