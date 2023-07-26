I-91 north lanes reopen in Wethersfield following crash cleanup

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed the three right lanes of Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.

They reopened later in the morning after crews cleared debris.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened between exits 25 and 27 around 5:45 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved.

State police said the vehicle rolled over and its driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There’s no word on a cause.

