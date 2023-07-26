Summer Escapes
I-91 north lanes reopen in Wethersfield following crash cleanup

The state DOT reported crashes on I-91 north in Wallingford and Wethersfield the morning of July 26.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed the three right lanes of Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.

They reopened later in the morning after crews cleared debris.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened between exits 25 and 27 around 5:45 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved.

State police said the vehicle rolled over and its driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There’s no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

