Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year

FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gas prices just saw their biggest one-day jump in a year, bringing an end to the months-long calm in prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline increased four cents on Tuesday to $3.64.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since June 7, 2022, and marks an increase of eight cents over the past week.

Even so, prices are still down by 72 cents a gallon from a year ago.

Last summer, they spiked to more than $5.00 a gallon.

Tuesday’s jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Thursday storms - WFSB
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
Air conditioner
Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
