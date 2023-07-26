Gov. Lamont activates hot weather protocol

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - For many parts of the state, a forecast of high temperatures and humidity prompted Connecticut’s hot weather protocol.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated this protocol calling for the opening of many cooling centers such as the New Haven Public library opening at 8 a.m. for everyone.

The current forecast indicates that the heat index from Thursday through Sunday will range between 95 to 105 degrees!

The mission of the hot weather protocol is to ensure that everyone has reprieve from the sweltering conditions.

There are a few prevention tips to help keep safe in extreme heat:

Stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible.

Try to limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening.

Avoid direct sunlight/seek shade

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Hydrate throughout the day

Keep your pets cool and hydrated as well!

This protocol goes into effect starting at 8 this morning.

Cooling Centers Can Be Located by Calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.