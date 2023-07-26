Summer Escapes
Gov. Lamont activates hot weather protocol

The current forecast indicates that the heat index from Thursday through Sunday will range between 95 to 105 degrees!
By Marcy Jones
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - For many parts of the state, a forecast of high temperatures and humidity prompted Connecticut’s hot weather protocol.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated this protocol calling for the opening of many cooling centers such as the New Haven Public library opening at 8 a.m. for everyone.

The mission of the hot weather protocol is to ensure that everyone has reprieve from the sweltering conditions.

There are a few prevention tips to help keep safe in extreme heat:

  • Stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible.
  • Try to limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening.
  • Avoid direct sunlight/seek shade
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Hydrate throughout the day
  • Keep your pets cool and hydrated as well!

This protocol goes into effect starting at 8 this morning.

Cooling Centers Can Be Located by Calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org

