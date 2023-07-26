Summer Escapes
WATCH LIVE: Gov. making announcement about car, truck emission standards

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor scheduled a news conference to talk about car and truck emission standards.

Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in the news conference for 10 a.m. at A-1 Toyota in New Haven.

Lamont said he’ll be joined by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner, the Department of Transportation deputy commissioner, lawmakers, and advocates.

