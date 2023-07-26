WATCH LIVE: Gov. making announcement about car, truck emission standards

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor scheduled a news conference to talk about car and truck emission standards.

Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in the news conference for 10 a.m. at A-1 Toyota in New Haven.

Lamont said he’ll be joined by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner, the Department of Transportation deputy commissioner, lawmakers, and advocates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.