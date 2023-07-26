Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera

A California man said an officer used excessive force.
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is being accused of using excessive force after footage showed what appears to be a violent arrest.

You can see Emmett Brock being thrown to the ground seconds after he got out of his car.

Brock told CNN he was leaving work back in February when he saw Deputy Joseph Benza behaving aggressively toward a woman.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this package may be disturbing to some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man accuses the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of using excessive force. (Credit: Thomas Beck via CNN Newsource)

He said he “flipped him off casually” and continued driving.

Brock said that is when he noticed Benza following him for several blocks. He said he did not see any lights or sirens.

The 24-year-old was arrested on several charges, including resisting arrest and causing injury to a police officer.

Brock’s attorney said his client denies the allegations.

The sheriff’s department declined to comment on the matter, citing pending litigation.

The incident is one in a series of recent allegations of excessive use of force involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, several of which have been caught on tape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment as city sees uptick in crime
Thursday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

Latest News

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP...
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla’s
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
RAW: Hunter Biden arrives at courthouse
In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca...
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater