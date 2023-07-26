Summer Escapes
Hartford updates pool hours as heat wave is expected

Pool (FILE)
Pool (FILE)
By Rylee Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Due to the expected heat wave this week Hartford will be adjusting its pool schedule.

For Wednesday July 26, Thursday July 27, and Friday July 28, the pool schedule will maintain its regular hours of operations. However, the pool will offer additional family swim hours.

From Wednesday through Friday, the updated schedule will be as follows:

  • 12:00pm to 2:30pm: Swim lessons for summer camps and community.
  • 3:00pm to 6:00pm: To accommodate the larger community, the pool will be open for family swim. Lap swim, youth swim, swim team practice, and adult swim will not take place.

Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30 will remain family swim all day from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, as usual.

Regular pool programming will return on Monday July 31.

Additionally, both Parker and Arroyo Recreation Centers will act as Cooling Centers on Saturday 7/29 from 10:00am to 5:00pm. So, no programming will take place during this window of time.

For more information on Summer Recreation, please visit: https://hartfordct.myrec.com/

