Crash scene clears on I-91 north in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A single-vehicle crash closed a lane of traffic on Interstate 91 north in Wallingford on Wednesday morning.

However, the scene had cleared by 7 a.m. and the lane reopened.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 14 and 15 around 5:50 a.m.

A crash closed a lane of traffic on I-91 north in Wallingford the morning of July 26. (WFSB)

The left lane of the highway was closed.

The injury status was not known, but state police said it appeared to be non-life-threatening.

There’s no word on a cause.

