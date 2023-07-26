Crash scene clears on I-91 north in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A single-vehicle crash closed a lane of traffic on Interstate 91 north in Wallingford on Wednesday morning.
However, the scene had cleared by 7 a.m. and the lane reopened.
The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 14 and 15 around 5:50 a.m.
The left lane of the highway was closed.
The injury status was not known, but state police said it appeared to be non-life-threatening.
There’s no word on a cause.
