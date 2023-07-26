Lawmakers hold a forum regarding CT State Police traffic stop audit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An audit revealed Connecticut state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets over the span of 7 years.

Today, state lawmakers will meet to break down how police falsified traffic ticket data.

The audit stated that there are 26,000 falsified tickets from 2014 to 2021.

A hearing will take place today at 10 a.m. by public safety and judiciary committees to get more answers.

Chair of the Public Safety committee, Sen. Gaston said drivers need to be protected against unfair practices and have equal protection.

“I will make it my mission to ensure equity and fairness for all Connecticut drivers behind the wheel. This audit presents a real challenge for our state, and my colleagues and I will work to find a solution,” said Sen Gaston. “As we continue to conduct a thorough review of the audit, I am reaching out to community members while collaborating with law enforcement as we assess what actions will be taken from here.”

In response to the audit, Gov. Lamont called for an independent review.

He’s selected independent investigator U.S. Attorney Diedre Daly to figure out how and why traffic tickets were falsified.

The published audit was put together by Ken Barone, a project manager of the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project.

By law, it is required law enforcement agencies have to collect information on traffic stops to comply with the state racial profiling law.

