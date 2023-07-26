Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Lawmakers hold a forum regarding CT State Police traffic stop audit

Today, state lawmakers will meet to break down how police falsified traffic ticket data.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An audit revealed Connecticut state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets over the span of 7 years.

Today, state lawmakers will meet to break down how police falsified traffic ticket data.

The audit stated that there are 26,000 falsified tickets from 2014 to 2021.

A hearing will take place today at 10 a.m. by public safety and judiciary committees to get more answers.

Chair of the Public Safety committee, Sen. Gaston said drivers need to be protected against unfair practices and have equal protection.

“I will make it my mission to ensure equity and fairness for all Connecticut drivers behind the wheel. This audit presents a real challenge for our state, and my colleagues and I will work to find a solution,” said Sen Gaston. “As we continue to conduct a thorough review of the audit, I am reaching out to community members while collaborating with law enforcement as we assess what actions will be taken from here.”

In response to the audit, Gov. Lamont called for an independent review.

He’s selected independent investigator U.S. Attorney Diedre Daly to figure out how and why traffic tickets were falsified.

The published audit was put together by Ken Barone, a project manager of the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project.

By law, it is required law enforcement agencies have to collect information on traffic stops to comply with the state racial profiling law.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment as city sees uptick in crime
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Wednesday July 26.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

Latest News

The current forecast indicates that the heat index from Thursday through Sunday will range...
Gov. Lamont activates hot weather protocol
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Wednesday July 26.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
Police investigation underway near I-91 in Windsor
A decaying tree fell on a home in Waterbury on Tuesday evening.
Strong storms cause isolated damage, flooding in Conn.