Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

A look at DJ Hernandez’s past criminal history

DJ Hernandez's past criminal history
By Sam Smink
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Dennis “DJ” Hernandez is no stranger to the law.

Hernandez is currently facing charges in a different case, after police say he threw a brick at the ESPN’s Bristol studios back in March.

He even failed to appear in court in June on those charges.

Before his most recent arrest, Hernandez was scheduled to enter a plea to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge.

But he never showed up, and a judge had to issue a re-arrest warrant.

In March, police said Hernandez threw a bag containing a brick and a note on to the ESPN property. The note was signed by Hernandez.

Just 20 days before that, the Cheshire Police Department filed a report saying they had stopped Hernandez after seeing him drive recklessly.

According to the report, Hernandez told police: “he had been driving all over the state of Connecticut today trying to get arrested because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”

Police said he was having a bi-polar episode and he was committed to the hospital for a police emergency examination request.

Eyewitness News spoke to a local attorney about how potential mental illness can affect a court case. He said the state has a supervised diversionary program.

A person has to show one, that they suffered from mental illness. That they’re getting psychiatric or psychological treatment for that. But for that illness that crime would not be committed,” said Attorney Gerald Klein.

Hernandez is supposed to be in court on August 1 on both the breach of peace and threatening charges.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking strong storms moving through CT. A combo of heat and...
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment as city sees uptick in crime

Latest News

DJ Hernandez accused of planning school shootings
DJ Hernandez accused of planning school shootings
Uptick in crime and domestic related deaths in Hartford
Uptick in crime and domestic related deaths in Hartford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking strong storms moving through CT. A combo of heat and...
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
Report on infant deaths in CT
Report shows how opioid epidemic is affecting Connecticut children