A look at DJ Hernandez’s past criminal history

(WFSB) - Dennis “DJ” Hernandez is no stranger to the law.

Hernandez is currently facing charges in a different case, after police say he threw a brick at the ESPN’s Bristol studios back in March.

He even failed to appear in court in June on those charges.

Before his most recent arrest, Hernandez was scheduled to enter a plea to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge.

But he never showed up, and a judge had to issue a re-arrest warrant.

In March, police said Hernandez threw a bag containing a brick and a note on to the ESPN property. The note was signed by Hernandez.

Just 20 days before that, the Cheshire Police Department filed a report saying they had stopped Hernandez after seeing him drive recklessly.

According to the report, Hernandez told police: “he had been driving all over the state of Connecticut today trying to get arrested because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”

Police said he was having a bi-polar episode and he was committed to the hospital for a police emergency examination request.

Eyewitness News spoke to a local attorney about how potential mental illness can affect a court case. He said the state has a supervised diversionary program.

A person has to show one, that they suffered from mental illness. That they’re getting psychiatric or psychological treatment for that. But for that illness that crime would not be committed,” said Attorney Gerald Klein.

Hernandez is supposed to be in court on August 1 on both the breach of peace and threatening charges.

