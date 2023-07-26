Meriden police seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Meriden.

Authorities said Sofia Rodriguez-Rivera left her home on Monday, July 24.

She left in a 1994 Volkswagen Jetta with Wisconsin license plate ABJ6161, police said.

Police said Rodriguez-Rivera left her home in this Volkswagen Jetta. (Meriden Police Department)

“Sofia placed all of her belongings within the vehicle and left without advising anyone about her destination,” said Meriden police.

Her last known location was in Pennsylvania, according to police.

Rodriguez-Rivera is 4′11″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen to be wearing black pants, a tan tank top and black crocs,” said Meriden police. “She has multiple back packs and luggage bags with her.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Meriden Police Detective LeSage at 203-630-6265.

