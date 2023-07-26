Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kroger store in Tennessee is converting to an entirely self-checkout experience.

WSMV reports the change is happening at a Kroger located in the Franklin area, about 20 minutes from downtown Nashville.

Kroger representatives said the changeover started last Friday.

The self-checkout lanes will also have new wider belts that can accommodate large-volume purchases.

According to the grocery chain, the self-checkout areas look a lot like a standard checkout lane but without a person working as the cashier.

For those not comfortable scanning their own groceries, the location will still have staff to help customers check out.

According to Kroger representatives, a store in Hillsboro Village will also be converting to self-checkout later this year.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy dies after fall from third-floor window
Hot air balloon.
Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon in Guilford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking strong storms moving through CT. A combo of heat and...
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Hartford apartment as city sees uptick in crime

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking strong storms moving through CT. A combo of heat and...
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
Flooding on Cranbrook Blvd in Enfield
Strong storms cause isolated damage, flooding in Conn.
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
Emmett Till and his mother honored with national monument