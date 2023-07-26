Summer Escapes
North Branford police equipped with tools to help people with special needs
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officers in North Branford now have a helpful tool when responding to an emergency involving someone with special needs, all thanks to a local mom.

Police officers are equipped to deal with the majority of scenarios they respond to, but people with special needs often need specific care.

North Branford cruisers are now armed with a bag full of gadgets and pictures, specifically designed to help people with special needs stay calm during an emergency.

Some of the tools include a white board and marker, a set of headphones, and fidget items.

Officers know to have their sensory sack ready because of a new, voluntary database within the department.

The database collects more than just demographic and family information, it includes personal details to inform officers on scene.

The inspiration behind the Linked Autism Safety Project is Ashley McClain’s son, 6-year-old Colton. He is on the Autism spectrum.

His mom emailed the department to notify them that he was on the spectrum.

Deputy Chief James Lovelace read her email and realized he could make a difference.

McClain says her next step is to create a non-profit to help other families, but right now her goal is to take this initiative far beyond North Branford.

“I’m talking to police departments both in and out of Connecticut to possibly put it in other communities as well,” said McClain.

McClain recommends that parents update the form yearly. You can find the form HERE.

