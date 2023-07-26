Pedestrian struck, killed by Stamford police cruiser
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck and killed by a Stamford police cruiser on Wednesday, authorities said.
It happened on Wire Mill Road, said police.
State police is in charge of the investigation.
The scene is still active.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.
No further information was available.
This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.