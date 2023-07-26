Summer Escapes
Pedestrian struck, killed by Stamford police cruiser

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck and killed by a Stamford police cruiser on Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened on Wire Mill Road, said police.

State police is in charge of the investigation.

The scene is still active.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

