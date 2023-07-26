Players, umpires battle the heat at softball tournament

Summer Escapes
Players, umpires battle heat at softball tournament
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The heat can be dangerous for kids if they’re outside for too long.

Some have no choice Wednesday.

More than 1,000 children are playing in a club softball tournament in Windsor.

They are all battling the heat.

If you’re not hydrating consistently and finding some shade, it can be brutal.

It’s rough for the players running around for a couple of hours.

It might even be worse for the umpires.

Ron Vargas can’t just wear a shirt and shorts.

He’s putting on his full umpiring uniform: pants, a shirt, padding, a polo, and his facemask.

Summer softball is strong competition, but teams are battling each other and the sun.

Umpires like Vargas are taking heat from above and the crowd.

Vargas, at 75 years old, is in his 40th year umpiring. He has to ump four games Wednesday in the draining heat.

“With the chest protector and shin guards on your body isn’t breathing. So you get pretty warm inside,” Vargas said.

This is a regional tournament with plenty of Connecticut teams.

The Connecticut Bombers from Norwich are trying to stay cool. So are the Wolcott Eagles.

Everyone is getting shade, hydrating in between innings.

“Also the sun is beating right on you so sometimes for fly balls it can be hard and get lost in the sun,” said Jaelyn of Wolcott.

The parents are also there all day. They can hide from the sun a little with canopies or the big tents.

But they are more worried about their kids.

“We take them to car get them in the AC we got fans in the dugout for them to cool off as they can. But it’s hot,” said John Riedel of Coventry.

Some teams play three games a day. It takes a toll on the girls.

The tournament doesn’t end Wednesday.

They are all back Thursday and the teams that keep winning will play until Saturday in the brutal heat.

