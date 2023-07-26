Summer Escapes
Police investigation underway near I-91 in Windsor

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Windsor police say they are investigating an incident in Windsor early on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Rt. 218 and Rt. 91 around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officials say they are unable to provide information at this time regarding the nature of the investigation.

State police confirmed to Ch. 3 that they responded to assist with the investigation, adding that it remains under investigation on Wednesday morning.

Police cruisers and emergency vehicles could be seen on traffic cameras in the area of the incident shortly after midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

