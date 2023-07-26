Serious crash closes Route 156 in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – Route 156 in Old Lyme is closed Wednesday evening because of a serious crash.

State police said it happened at Route 156 (Neck Road) and Ferry Road.

State troopers responded to the crash around 6:28 p.m.

A motorcycle is involved in the crash, state police said.

“LifeStar was requested to respond for possible serious injuries,” said state police.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

