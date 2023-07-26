Summer Escapes
Two Crosby high schoolers are spending the summer interning at the Waterbury fire department

High schoolers work as fire intern cadets in Waterbury
By Audrey Russo and Rylee Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two students from Crosby High School are getting the experience of a lifetime. They’re spending the summer working for the city’s fire department.

It’s the first time the Brass City has taken on fire cadets. This summer internship involves much more than fetching coffee and doing grunt work.

On her very first day, Crosby high schooler Sirenity Geraldino learned about the urgency that comes with working at a fire department.

“It was a man,” Geraldino said. “He had no pulse. We had to get out the devices and do a whole bunch of stuff, and it was my very first call. It was just crazy.”

As a paid intern cadet, Geraldino got to see what was on the other end of a 911 call.

While cadet programs have been around for decades, Waterbury Fire Captain Ned Partridge says it’s a first for the Brass City.

“Mayor Neil O’Leary directed the departments in the city to take on interns from the high schools for the first time ever,” Partridge said.

Madison Whitlock, a rising Crosby junior, is also interning at the fire department.

“They take us out on calls,” Whitlock explained. “So, most of the time it’s medical. We’ve actually been to a structure fire.”

She had no idea she was about to see her second structure fire just minutes after making this statement. Though this emergency cut Whitlock’s interview short, it’s clear these interns are getting valuable experience.

“They’re learning to place hose lines,” reported one fire department official. “They operate around fire hydrant connections to get us our water supply going.”

Additional fire officials added that the interns go on calls, following extra safety precautions. However, in their day-to-day work, the interns see everything. They work behind the scenes and on the front lines.

Unlike the fires they’re trying to stop, the hope is that the interns will spread the word about their experiences.

“If they express this and tell all their friends about their experiences,” a fire official said, “without a doubt it’s going to have an effect on our ability to get people interested in the service and the career.”

Both interns described their appreciation for being out in the action and meeting people. They explained how this opportunity made them realize they may not see themselves working office jobs in the future. They might even enjoy doing this every day.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

