Abate Apizza announces new location after fire

Crews battle fire at Abate Apizza in New Haven
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WFSB) – New Haven’s Abate Apizza is moving to a new location after a fire closed its doors in May.

The pizza and seafood restaurant announced it will be relocating to 61 State Street in North Haven, where the River Tavern used to be.

“We are working daily to open up! So sit tight, we will be back shortly!” said Abate on social media.

Abate is planning to reopen in less than a month, according to a comment on the post.

A fire ripped through the Wooster Street restaurant on May 11. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen before spreading to the roof.

“We thank you all again for your love and patience we look forward to cooking lunch and dinner for you soon!” Abate said.

