Boil water advisory issued for Terryville, Thomaston, and Heritage Village water system customers

(WFSB) – A boil water advisory was issued for water customers in some Connecticut towns Thursday afternoon.

Customers of the Heritage Village water system and the Thomaston water system were issued the advisory as a precaution.

Bacteria was detected in routine water samples, according to Connecticut Water.

The Heritage Village water system serves about 5,200 customers in Southbury, Oxford, and part of Middlebury, officials said.

The Thomaston water system serves about 2,500 customers in Terryville and Thomaston, said officials.

New water samples are being collected and will be tested, according to officials.

“In the meantime, the precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until lab results on the new samples are received, which should be within 48 hours,” Connecticut Water said.

You can read the full notice from Connecticut Water below:

We have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in Thomaston and Terryville, and the Heritage Village Water System due to a water quality test that indicated the presence of bacteria. We encourage customers to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using for any purpose where it will be consumed. Customers may also use bottled water for these purposes until the boil water advisory has been lifted. The water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, sanitation or other purposes where the water is not consumed. The precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect until we collect water samples and test in a state-certified laboratory to confirm that the water is free from bacteria and can be used as normal. We expect to receive these results within 48 hours. We will notify you as soon as we have results. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work to ensure the quality of your water.

