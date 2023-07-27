Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Boil water advisory issued for Terryville, Thomaston, and Heritage Village water system customers

Boil water (FILE)
Boil water (FILE)(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – A boil water advisory was issued for water customers in some Connecticut towns Thursday afternoon.

Customers of the Heritage Village water system and the Thomaston water system were issued the advisory as a precaution.

Bacteria was detected in routine water samples, according to Connecticut Water.

The Heritage Village water system serves about 5,200 customers in Southbury, Oxford, and part of Middlebury, officials said.

The Thomaston water system serves about 2,500 customers in Terryville and Thomaston, said officials.

New water samples are being collected and will be tested, according to officials.

“In the meantime, the precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until lab results on the new samples are received, which should be within 48 hours,” Connecticut Water said.

You can read the full notice from Connecticut Water below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The incident took place in Windsor on Tuesday night.
Woman injured in road rage shooting on Route 218 near I-91 in Windsor
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before blowing out windows, police say
forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for severe storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

Devin McConnell.
Man arrested for trying to invade a Coventry home
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Wednesday night.
Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
Crews battle fire at Abate Apizza in New Haven
Abate Apizza announces new location after fire
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
High bacteria levels close 1 state park swimming area