Boil water advisory issued for Terryville, Thomaston, and Heritage Village water system customers
(WFSB) – A boil water advisory was issued for water customers in some Connecticut towns Thursday afternoon.
Customers of the Heritage Village water system and the Thomaston water system were issued the advisory as a precaution.
Bacteria was detected in routine water samples, according to Connecticut Water.
The Heritage Village water system serves about 5,200 customers in Southbury, Oxford, and part of Middlebury, officials said.
The Thomaston water system serves about 2,500 customers in Terryville and Thomaston, said officials.
New water samples are being collected and will be tested, according to officials.
“In the meantime, the precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until lab results on the new samples are received, which should be within 48 hours,” Connecticut Water said.
You can read the full notice from Connecticut Water below:
